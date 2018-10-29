While last week’s Denmark Open saw the World No. 1s winning each of the five titles, the French Open witnessed a couple of defeats for the world’s best shuttlers as this Super 750 tournament concluded in Paris on Sunday.

Chinese young pair Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong won their first BWF World Tour title in men’s doubles at the 2018 French Open #FrenchOpenSuper750 pic.twitter.com/NHPNotZjQ8 — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 28, 2018

Indonesia’s numero uno dominant duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo were stopped by the former world junior champions Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong, 23-21, 8-21, 21-17 in the final.

The gravity of this defeat was huge. The Indonesians had a flawless record in finals this year, winning all seven of them that include victories at the All England Open and the Asian Games. In fact, they were on a nine-match winning streak coming into the summit clash.

But the young Chinese pair managed to rebound in the decider despite being totally blown away in the middle game. Perhaps their gruelling three-game win over the Indonesians in the semi-finals of the China Open last month gave them enough confidence to go for a repeat of that result.

Yamaguchi avenges 2017 defeat in women’s singles

Tai Tzu Ying and Akane Yamaguchi met for the second straight time at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin with Tai looking to win an incredible ninth title of the season. However, her plans to do so fell through as the second-seeded Japanese exacted revenge for her French Open final loss last year with a stunning 22-20, 17-21, 21-13 win over the World No. 1.

This was the diminutive Japanese shuttler’s second title of the year and her first since capturing the German Open in March. In between, she lost the All England Open final to none other than Tai. This was also Yamaguchi’s fifth career win over the Chinese Taipei star and her first after suffering three consecutive losses.

Yamaguchi showed tremendous stamina and tenacity to win the 67-minute epic final following another lengthy duel in the semi-finals that saw her defeating He Bingjiao in 72 minutes.

Chen Long returns to winners’ circle

Chinese Chen Long overcame compatriot Shi Yuqi 21-17, 21-19 to win his first title of the 2018 season at the BWF French Open #FrenchOpenSuper750 pic.twitter.com/xaEeH9xHMf — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) October 29, 2018



Olympic champion Chen Long made a welcome return to the winners’ circle with a 21-17, 21-19 triumph over his compatriot and 2016 winner, Shi Yuqi. Having ended the winning streak of the world champion and World No. 1 Kento Momota in the semi-finals, it was only fitting that the former World No. 1 Chen Long takes the title.

He did not disappoint as he established his supremacy in this match right from the start and sealed the first game easily. The second game looked to be far more competitive and the reigning All England Open champion even took a minor 11-10 lead only to see Chen Long holding his nerves and completing the victory in 47 minutes.

Chen Long is back!💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tlmAEy6Gi7 — Fika Cornelia Phiegiarto (@fphiegiarto) October 28, 2018

This was the first title of the year for the struggling Long, and his first since his success at home at the China Open last November.

In women’s doubles, fifth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara added another feather to their cap after winning the World Championships in August. The Japanese made short work of the unseeded Bulgarian giant-killers, Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva 21-14, 21-19.

The Stoeva sisters had been brilliant all week and accounted for the second and the seventh seeds.

There was no stopping the mixed doubles World No. 1 pair of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, who cruised to a 21-19, 21-14 win over Korea’s unseeded Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung. This was the latest accomplishment for the Chinese pair, who already had seven titles this year in their kitty even before the French Open started.

With the European swing having concluded for the top shuttlers, the attention will now be on the major tournaments in the Asian swing as players hope to rack up some valuable points in their bid to get a berth at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.