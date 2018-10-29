Indonesia International Challenge: Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo beats Sony Dwi Kuncoro to win title at home

In a battle of youth versus experience, youth prevailed as 20-year-old Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo beat 2004 Olympic bronze medallist Sony Dwi Kuncoro in an all-Indonesian men’s singles final at the Indonesia International Challenge in Surabaya, Indonesia on Sunday.

The 11th seeded Wardoyo remained unfazed by his opponent’s illustrious resume and pulled off a dominant 21-15, 21-9 win in just 33 minutes.

This is the biggest senior title for the former World Junior Championships silver medallist, who did not drop a game all week.

This will also send the current World No. 126 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo’s ranking soaring up the charts as he gained 4000 points by dint of this victory. His previous best performance of the season had been a quarter-final appearance at the Akita Masters, a Super 100 tournament in Japan.

Indonesians win in men’s and women’s doubles too

Indonesia won titles in two other categories as well. The women’s doubles combine of Tania Oktaviani Kusumah and Vania Arianti Sukoco showed fantastic resilience in coming back from a game down to upset the fifth seeds Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato 20-22, 21-11, 21-11 in 53 minutes.

The unseeded Indonesians did it the hard way, winning three of their four matches this week in three games, following a walkover in the first round.

In men’s doubles, Indonesia’s second seeds Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Frengky Wijaya Putra put in a commanding display over their compatriots Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana to complete a 21-16, 21-15 win.

Gutama and Putra were hardly ever tested all week as they did not even concede a single game en route to title glory.

In mixed doubles, there was agony for the home crowd as Indonesia suffered a defeat. The top-seeded Japanese duo of Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara held their nerves for a tight 21-17, 23-21 win over the sixth seeds Adnan Maulana and Shela Devi Aulia.

The Indonesians were the fresher of the two pairs coming into this match, having taken half of the amount of time the Japanese needed to win their semi-final. However, Gondo and Kurihara’s calm nerves under pressure helped them do the job.

The women’s singles was the only final of the day in which an Indonesian shuttler did not feature and it ended in a 21-12, 21-13 win for the fourth-seeded Shiori Saito of Japan over Korea’s unseeded Se Young An.