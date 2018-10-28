Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo kept Indonesia’s flag flying high as they entered the men’s doubles final at the French Open 2018, a Super 750 tournament, in Paris on Saturday. However, the rest of the South East Asian shuttlers crashed out as the semifinal action concluded.

The unstoppable Gideon and Sukamuljo will target their eighth title of the season on Sunday when they lock horns with 2016 world junior champions Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong. Gideon and Sukamuljo, however, were made to work hard in the second game by the rising Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The Indians even had a couple of game points which they failed to convert before the Indonesians closed out the 21-12, 26-24 win in 42 minutes.

The unseeded Chengkai and Haodong had an even tougher time on the court as they had to claw their way back from a game down to complete a 13-21, 21-18, 21-17 win over Chinese Taipei’s World No. 15 Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang.

The fourth-seeded Indonesian women’s doubles pair of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu were looking to join their compatriots Gideon and Sukamuljo on the final Sunday. However, they failed in their attempt as they could not inflict any damage on the game of the fourth seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara, who were absolutely dominant in their 21-10, 21-8 win.

The other women’s doubles semi-final had a huge upset when Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva of Bulgaria showed some terrific fighting skills to stun the seventh seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan 15-21, 21-15, 21-15. The fitness of both the teams were thoroughly tested in this marathon match lasting 1 hour 34 minutes, and the Stoeva sisters would be proud of their effort for they have also accounted for the Rio Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi this week.

In mixed doubles, the fantastic run of the Thai World No. 10 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai came to an end as they were completely outplayed 14-21, 9-21 by Koreans Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung. The Thai were looking to reach the final of a Super 750 tournament for the second week in a row, having finished as the runners-up at the Denmark Open.

The unseeded Koreans have an uphill task up next for they face the top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong, a 21-11, 21-14 winner over Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in the final of the French Open.

World champion Kento Momota crashes out in men’s singles

In a battle of the current and the former World No. 1 shuttlers in men’s singles, it was the former numero uno who reigned supreme as Chen Long beat Kento Momota 21-18, 21-8 in 52 minutes. This was a hugely confidence-boosting victory for the Olympic champion because Momota had won both their meetings this year, and that too in straight games.

Long has not even tasted any title glory so far in what has been a highly disappointing year by his lofty standards. In contrast, Momota was the most in-form player and had won six titles, which also includes success in Denmark last week.

Having ended Momota’s eight-match winning streak, the sixth-seeded Long will now take on the second seed and 2016 winner Shi Yuqi in an all-Chinese summit clash. Yuqi had a breezy time in the semi-finals in his 21-11, 21-16 win over Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke.

Tai and Yamaguchi set up 2017 final rematch

In a rematch of the 2017 French Open final, the top seed Tai Tzu Ying and second seed Akane Yamaguchi will face each other for the 2018 title as well.

Both the women’s singles semi-finals turned out to be lengthy duels. China’s fourth-seeded Chen Yufei made a bright start against the irrepressible World No. 1 Tai only to see the defending champion finding out a way to come back for an 18-21, 21-12, 21-14 win in 59 minutes.

Yamaguchi had to spend 12 more minutes on the court to penetrate the stubborn defence of the 2016 champion He Bingjiao for a 20-22, 21-19, 21-19 victory in another equally absorbing match in the French Open.

While Tai will be going for her ninth title of an incredible 2018 season, the Japanese will be setting her sights on her first triumph since the German Open in March.