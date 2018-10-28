Former World No. 4 men’s singles shuttler Sony Dwi Kuncoro remains in the hunt as Indonesian shuttlers entered the final in four categories at the Indonesia International Challenge, which is currently going on at Surabaya, Indonesia.

The 34-year-old Kuncoro, one of Indonesia’s best men’s singles shuttlers in the past decade, will lock horns with the 11th seeded Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in a battle of two generations of Indonesian players in the final on Sunday

(Result) MS-SF #IndonesiaIC : Sony Dwi Kuncoro (4) [INA] vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito (2) [INA] 21-14 23-21 — BADMINTON INDONESIA (@INABadminton) October 27, 2018

The 2004 Athens Olympics bronze medallist Sony Dwi Kuncoro knocked out the second seed Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 21-14, 23-21 in his semifinal match. In the other semi-final, the 2016 World Junior Championships silver medallist Wardoyo outplayed Malaysia’s Seng Zoe Yeoh 21-10, 21-11 in just 32 minutes.

Both the 20-year-old Wardoyo and the two-time World Championships medallist Kuncoro have not dropped a game in five matches this week, and the final thus promises to be an exciting affair.

The men’s doubles category is also guaranteed to have an Indonesian team as the champion as the final will be between the pairs of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri-Bagas Maulana and second seeds Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Frengky Wijaya Putra.

While Gutama and Putra prevailed 21-19, 25-23 over Korea’s Jae Hwan Kim and Park Kyung Hoon, Fikri and Maulana edged compatriots Kenas Adi Haryanto and Agripinna Prima Rahmanto Putra 21-19, 12-21, 21-14.

(Result) MD-SF #IndonesiaIC : Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Frengky Wijaya Putra (2) [INA] vs Jae Hwan Kim/Park Kyung Hoon [KOR] 21-19 25-23 — BADMINTON INDONESIA (@INABadminton) October 27, 2018

In women’s doubles, Indonesia’s Tania Oktaviani Kusumah and Vania Arianti Sukoco will face the Japanese fifth seeds Miki Kashihara and Miyuki Kato in the title clash. Kashihara and Kato stunned the Thai second seeds Ruethaichanok Laisuan and Supamart Mingchua 21-19, 24-22 in a tight semi-final that lasted 41 minutes.

The Indonesian pair, on the other hand, had a breezy outing in their semi-final as they made short work of Malaysia’s Nurul Farisha Abd Malek and Noor Hazwani Hazair 21-10, 21-16.

In mixed doubles, the host country’s sixth seeds Adnan Maulana and Shela Devi Aulia will be hoping to upset the Japanese top seeds Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara. The top seeds could be fatigued in the summit clash for they had to battle hard for 54 minutes to stave off the challenge of Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 19-21, 21-12, 21-15.

Maulana and Aulia will remain the fresher of the two pairs, having spent only 27 minutes on the court in their 21-14, 21-16 semi-final win over Tedi Supriadi and Keshya Nurvita Hanadia.

The women’s singles section is the only discipline in which an Indonesian won’t feature on Sunday. Japan’s fourth seed Shiori Saito will be the favourite going up against the unseeded Se Young An of Korea.

Saito pummelled Mako Urushizaki 21-12, 21-12 while An emerged a 21-13, 21-7 winner over Kie Nakanishi on their way to the final.