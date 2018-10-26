French Open 2018: Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon advance

Indonesia’s reigning Asian Games gold medalist Jonatan Christie continues to impress as he reached the quarter-finals of the French Open 2018, a Super 750 badminton tournament, held in Paris, France on Thursday.

The 21-year-old needed 42 minutes to prevail over India’s B Sai Praneeth 21-16, 21-14 and become the only Indonesian to reach the last-eight stage of men’s singles at the French Open this year.

Up next for Christie is the Olympic champion Chen Long, who got the better of former World No. 2 Jan O Jorgensen 21-10, 21-14.

Thailand’s rising star Kantaphon Wangcharoen too carried on his good form at this prestigious event as he completely outplayed the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Rajiv Ouseph 21-7, 21-15.

Up next for the 2016 World Junior Championships bronze medalist is Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke, who notched up a thrilling 21-17, 19-21, 21-15 win over compatriot Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

One of the other two quarter-finals will be contested between World No. 1 Kento Momota and defending champion Kidambi Srikanth while the other one will be between former champion Shi Yuqi and seventh seed Son Wan Ho.

Ratchanok Intanon, GM Tunjung continue winning

In women’s singles too, Thailand and Indonesia had good results as both former World No. 1 Ratchanok Intanon and reigning world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung advanced to the quarter-finals.

The Thai superstar Intanon needed to battle for 51 minutes before she could subdue the World No. 28 Chen Xiaoxin 21-18, 21-15 to set up a quarter-final showdown with fourth seed Chen Yufei.

The 19-year-old Tunjung came back from a game down to get the better of Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 13-21, 21-14, 21-11 in 55 minutes. Tunjung, who reached the Denmark Open semi-finals last week, will now meet the second seed and 2017 runner-up Akane Yamaguchi.

World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying will take on India’s Saina Nehwal in a rematch of their Denmark Open final, played just five days back. Third seed PV Sindhu will face the seventh seed He Bingjiao in the fourth quarter-final on Friday.

Women’s doubles top seeds ousted

The doubles section of the French Open 2018 saw a huge upset because the top seeds and World No. 1 women’s doubles pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota were stunned 12-21, 21-17, 17-21 by Korea’s Chang Ye Na and Jung Keung Eun.

The Japanese were the heavy favourites in this clash, having won five titles this year that includes the Denmark Open last week.

There was no hassle for Indonesian fourth seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu who prevailed over India’s Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram 21-15, 21-13.

The other Indonesian pair in this category did not enjoy the same good fortunes as Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki Amelia Pradipta were beaten 17-21, 17-21 by Bulgaria’s Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva.

In men’s doubles, Indonesia’s numero uno pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo had to stave off a stiff challenge in the second game to secure a 21-14, 22-20 win over the Japanese combine of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuki Watanabe.

The Denmark Open champions will next meet the seventh seeded Chinese Taipei pair of Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin, who defeated Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-13, 21-11.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit were shown the door 17-21, 16-21 by Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang. Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh too bowed out with a 19-21, 16-21 loss to Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong of China.

In mixed doubles, Malaysia’s eighth seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai were edged 19-21, 24-22, 19-21 by England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith.

Indonesia’s third seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir too had to fight tooth and nail before overcoming Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin 23-21, 21-19.

Denmark Open runners-up and current World No. 10 Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand had an effortless 21-10, 21-15 win over Denmark’s Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Alexandra Boje to continue their fantastic display in the European swing.

Photo courtesy of BWFBadminton