BWF Rankings: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon slips to eighth; Lee Chong Wei drops to seventh

Thailand’s shuttle queen Ratchanok Intanon slipped a couple of spots to eighth as the new world rankings were released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday, October 25, 2018. Intanon’s failure to defend her Denmark Open crown last week resulted in her ranking slide.

Having suffered a second round exit in Odense, the former World No. 1 is hoping to make amends this week in Paris this week as the French Open continues.

Indonesia’s reigning junior world champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung cements her place further as the country’s current best women’s singles player. Last week she made it to the semi-finals in Odense and that triggered a rise of three spots to 16th to give the 19-year-old her career-best ranking.

Among the other stars from South East Asian countries, Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol is 12th, Pornpawee Chochuwong is 22nd, and Busanan Ongbamrungphan is 25th.

Malaysia’s fast rising Youth Olympic gold medallist Goh Jin Wei stays at 27th this week, followed by Soniia Cheah at 32nd, and Lee Ying Ying at 41st. Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani is 37th while Dinar Dyah Ayustine is 46th.

Recuperating Lee Chong Wei slides to seventh

Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei’s time away from the circuit to recover from nose cancer has seen him drop a couple of spots to seventh in this week’s rankings. Lee has returned to his country after completing a successful treatment in Taiwan, and has recently expressed his desire to make a comeback to the BWF World Tour when he feels ready.

The three-time Olympic silver medalist was last seen in action at the Indonesia Open in July before he withdrew from the World Championships and the Asian Games.

Indonesia’s 22-year-old Anthony Sinisuka Ginting continues to make an impression as he has now risen to his career-high ranking of eighth. Ginting has won the China Open and the Indonesia Masters this year.

Ginting’s compatriots Tommy Sugiarto and Jonatan Christie are 11th and 14th respectively as Indonesia’s men’s singles discipline continues to look strong. Thailand’s youngsters too are climbing their way up the ranking charts and they now have three players within the top 21 in men’s singles.

While Khosit Phetpradab is 15th, Suppanyu Avihingsanon is 20th and Kantaphon Wangcharoen is 21st.

In contrast, Malaysia has a huge gap between Chong Wei and their next best men’s singles shuttler who is Daren Liew at 27th. Young Lee Zii Jia, who recently won the Chinese Taipei Open, rose a solitary rung to 42nd, and Chong Wei Feng is 40th.

Gideon and Sukamuljo continue to rule

Indonesia’s unstoppable men’s doubles duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo won their seventh title of the season in Odense last week. And with that, they have further strengthened their position at the top.

Indonesia has another team in the top 10 of men’s doubles — Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Adrianto at eighth.

Hendra Setiawan and Mohammad Ahsan’s semi-final show in Denmark pushed them up by three places to 13th. Berry Angriawan and Hardianto Hardianto stay at 18th this week.

Malaysia’s star men’s doubles duo of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong are static at 12th, whereas Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh are 24th. Thailand is represented by the solitary pair of Tinn Isriyanet and Kittisak Namdash at 23rd.

In women’s doubles, Indonesia’s Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu made it to the semi-finals in Odense which pushed them up by one place to third. They are the highest ranked women’s doubles team from the South East Asian countries, with the top two spots being occupied by the Japanese.

Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai too moved up a spot to seventh. The 11-25 rankings too have quite a few teams from South East Asia with Indonesia’s Della Destiara Haris-Rizki Amelia Pradipta at 13th and Anggia Shitta Awanda-Ni Ketut Mahadewei Istarani at 16th; Malaysia’s Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean at 18th and Thailand’s Chayanit Chaladchalam-Phataimas Muenwong at 22nd.

Indonesia’s strength in mixed doubles is demonstrated well by the fact that there are as many as four pairs in the top 20. Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir form the highest-ranked duo from Indonesia at third, followed by Hafiz Faizal-Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja at 11th, Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti at 15th, and Ricky Karandasurawardi-Debby Susanto at 18th.

Malaysia too is well represented by three pairs — Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying at sixth, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Jemie Lai at 12th, and Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing at 20th.

Thailand has only one pair within the top 50 in this category. Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai’s delightful performance in Denmark last week that saw them reaching the final, has hauled them up by three places to 10th.

