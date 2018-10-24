Rising Thai shuttler Kantaphon Wangcharoen made quite a statement as the French Open 2018, a Super 750 level badminton tournament, began in Paris on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 World Junior Championships, showed his immense talent in his big 22-20, 21-12 win over the eighth seed and reigning China Open champion Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia.

Ginting has had two title wins on the BWF World Tour this year. Most importantly, he has proved to be a thorn for the otherwise unstoppable World No. 1 Kento Momota, inflicting a couple of defeats on the Japanese this year.

#YonexIFB Premier match et première suprise avec l'élimination d'Anthony Ginting🇮🇩 par Kantaphon Wangcharoen🇹🇭 !

——–#FrenchOpen First match and first suprise with the elimination of Anthonty Ginting🇮🇩 by Kantaphon Wangcharoen🇹🇭

With so much experience of playing and performing at the highest level of the sport, Ginting was expected to come through this match without a hassle. But the Thai, who is currently ranked 18, made sure his underdog status did not matter as he produced a fighting spirit of the highest quality to deny his much-fancied opponent a win.

Indonesia’s misfortunes continued in men’s singles as veteran Tommy Sugiarto ended up on the losing side of a thriller. Seventh-seeded Son Wan Ho fought for 1 hour 27 minutes to come back from a game down and edge Sugiarto 16-21, 26-24, 22-20, tying for the longest match of the day.

Malaysia’s Daren Liew also joined the exodus when he was sent packing 19-21, 17-21 by the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Rajiv Ouseph. Also going out was Thailand’s Suppanyu Avihingsanon in a 17-21, 15-21 loss to Hong Kong’s NG Ka Long Angus.

Men’s singles fourth seed Chou Tien Chen exits

13 – Chou Tien Chen has lost a first round match for THE FIRST TIME in his last THIRTEENTH (individual and team) tournaments. Tired.#FrenchOpenSuper750 — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) October 23, 2018

Denmark’s World No. 20 Rasmus Gemke ensured that Ginting’s upset would not be the only one of the day as he dropped a game only to rebound in style for a 21-11, 18-21, 21-12 win over the fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen. Considering that the Chinese Taipei star has been one of the most in-form shuttlers of the season and also reached the final of the Denmark Open last week, this was a colossal achievement for the Dane indeed.

Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung progresses

A week after reaching the semi-finals of the Denmark Open, reigning junior world women’s singles champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia continues to shine in Paris too. The 19-year-old was in devastating form and conceded only 18 points in a 21-9, 21-9 win over Lee Chia Hsin.

Her compatriot Fitriani Fitriani did not have the same fortunes as she went down to the seventh-seeded He Bingjiao 17-21, 19-21.

Two Thai shuttlers also departed the tournament after being involved in a couple of gruelling three-game matches. Busanan Ongbamrungphan fought valiantly against the former World No. 2 Sung Ji Hyun only to taste a 10-21, 21-12, 15-21 defeat eventually.

Pornpawee Chochuwong, the 2016 World Junior Championships silver medallist, bowed out 21-18, 21-23, 15-21 to 2017 World Junior Championships bronze medallist Cai Yanyan in an absorbing battle of two of the most talented upcoming stars.

Among the established shuttlers, Japan’s second seed Akane Yamaguchi and India’s third seed PV Sindhu also made it through to the second round.

Thai women’s doubles eighth seeds ousted

In women’s doubles, the eighth-seeded Thai combine of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai was ousted 15-21, 21-18, 19-21 by the Indonesian team of Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki Amelia Pradipta.

YONEX French Open 2018

WD – Round of 32

🇮🇩Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani🏅

21 18 21 🇮🇩Rizki Amelia Pradipta🏅

15 21 19 🇹🇭Jongkolphan Kititharakul

🇹🇭Rawinda Prajongjai 🕗 in 77 minutes

https://t.co/6VHJoM3cmS — BWFScore (@BWFScore) October 23, 2018

There was, however, delight for the Thailand contingent in mixed doubles for the Denmark Open runners-up Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai made a strong start to their French Open campaign with a 21-16, 21-15 win over China’s Lu Kai and Chen Lu.

In men’s doubles, Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit were equally impressive in their opener, where they notched up a 21-16, 21-13 win over the Rio Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis.

Malaysia’s men’s doubles duo of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh eked out a tough 27-25, 21-17 win over the American pair of Phillip Chew and Ryan Chew to move into the second round of the French Open.

There was absolutely no hiccups for Hong Kong’s fourth-seeded mixed doubles pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, who dominated Indonesia’s Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja 21-18, 21-9 in a masterclass of a performance.