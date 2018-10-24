Any professional badminton player’s main source of income is usually their winnings which is the prize money they earn from their performances. Here, we compile a list of the five highest earning active badminton players in the singles category.

Recently, the sport’s world governing body BWF upped the prize money across all levels of tournaments. A singles player can earn as much as $120,000 by winning the season-ending World Tour Finals 2018 (Level 1 tournament).

5. SAINA NEHWAL ($762,000)

Saina Nehwal, who put Indian badminton on the world map, has enjoyed a very successful career. The former world No. 1 and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist has had to overcome a lot of adversities and setbacks but she still has won it all. World championships, Super Series titles, Commonwealth Games gold medal — you name it!

Saina’s credit, though, lies in the way she has challenged and broken the domination of Chinese women in the sport. Till date, the Indian star has a total prize money worth of $762,072.50.

4. LIN DAN ($962,000)

Nicknamed “Super Dan” by Peter Gade, Lin Dan is a legendary Chinese professional badminton player. He is considered the greatest singles player of all time across the globe and is the one and only player to complete the ‘Super Grand Slam’ by the age of 28, which includes all nine major titles in the international badminton.

The two-time Olympic, five-time World, and six-time All England champion’s total prize money is just short of the million mark at $962,205.

3. TAI TZU YING ($1.02 million)

Given the kind of form that Tai Tzu Ying has been over the last two or three years (she was ranked world No.1 for 67 consecutive weeks), it is not a surprise at all to find her on this list. In fact, she is only the third active singles player whose career prize money earnings stand at over a million dollars.

The young Chinese Taipei shuttler has a total prize money of a whopping $1,025,205. She won her first international title when she was only 17 and since then she has never looked back.

2. CHEN LONG ($1.04 million)

Chinese shuttler Chen Long has been one of the most successful shuttlers in the recent past. He is the reigning Olympic champion and also has two World Championship medals and two All England Open titles.

Of late, with the rise of shuttlers like Shi Yuqi and Kento Momota, Long’s form has gone down a little bit. Until now, his overall earnings stand at $1,104,927. However, given that he is only 29, there is still some time for him to catch up with the record of the leading earner in the sport.

1. LEE CHONG WEI ($1.85 million)

Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei, who is currently taking a sabbatical after being diagnosed with early-stage nose cancer, is one of the three active singles players whose career prize money earnings stand at over a million dollars.

The three-time Olympic silver medallist is regarded as one of the greats of the sport. He has won multiple honours (69 titles) through his long career including four World Championship medals that has taken his overall earnings to $1,855,957.