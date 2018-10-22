Denmark Open 2018: Kento Momota, Tai Tzu Ying champions; doubles glory for Indonesia’s Gideon and Sukamuljo

The Denmark Open 2018 turned out to be a happy hunting ground for World No. 1 shuttlers as titles went to top-ranked players or teams in each of the five categories.

While singles exponents Kento Momota and Tai Tzu Ying simply extended their dominance further this season, Indonesia’s terrific men’s doubles duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo did not even drop a game on their way to the title.

In women’s doubles, the Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota emerged the champions and the mixed doubles glory was reserved for China’s insuperable combine of Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong.

Top-seeded Tai was the first of the five World No. 1s to take the court in the women’s singles final of this Super 750 tournament in Odense on Sunday. In an absorbing battle with former champion Saina Nehwal, she rebounded from losing the middle game to secure a 21-13, 13-21, 21-6 win in 52 minutes.

Tai really struggled for the most part of the second game once Saina upped the intensity and aggression on her shots. But like she has done numerous times before, she simply raised her level in the decider. By bringing forth her stupendous finesse and guile, she eventually took the game away from Saina, who looked tired and clueless after her huge effort in the second game.

This was the irrepressible Tai’s eighth title of what has been an incredible season. The precision in her shots had somewhat gone missing a bit after her Asian Games exploits. After a couple of early defeats in China and Japan, the Chinese Taipei star is very much back in form again.

Momota wins sixth title of the season

Japan’s men’s singles World No. 1 Kento Momota was given some stiff resistance by the fourth seed and World No. 4 Chou Tien Chen. It was, however, not enough to interrupt the spectacular run of Momota, who carved out a 22-20, 16-21, 21-15 win in 1 hour 17 minutes.

This is just another feather in the cap of the unstoppable Japanese, who already has the World Championships and the Asian Championships titles to his credit.

Sukamuljo-Gideon erase memories of 2017 Denmark Open setback

A year after suffering a narrow defeat in the final, Indonesia’s World No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Gideon and Sukamuljo did not squander another opportunity as they pulled off an effortless 21-15, 21-16 win over the fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan.

In 2017, they were the favourites for the title in Odense. But things did not go their way when they were edged in a three-game thriller by the Chinese fifth seeds Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan.

Sekali lagi, selamat dan terima kasih untuk Marcus Fernaldi Gideon dan Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo yng telah persembahan gelar di #DenmarkOpenSuper750. Semangat French Open pekan depan! pic.twitter.com/HQB5UjIQIj — BADMINTON INDONESIA (@INABadminton) October 21, 2018

This time they made sure that they did not repeat the same mistakes and stamped their authority throughout the week at the Denmark Open, winning five matches in straight games. With this win, they now have a staggering seven titles this season to add to their triumphs at the All England Open and the Asian Games.

Japan’s women’s doubles top seeds Fukushima and Hirota too were equally impressive as they prevailed over their fifth-seeded compatriots Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto 21-19, 21-16 in 57 minutes. They too hadn’t conceded a game all week as they surged to their fifth title of the season.

In mixed doubles, the top-seeded Chinese combine of Siwei and Yaqiong ended the brave run of Thai giant-killers Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-16, 21-13 in just 34 minutes. The Thai shuttlers had accounted for the second as well as the seventh seeds this week but the World No. 1 pair proved too strong for them.

This is just another laurel for the astonishing Chinese pair, who has already grabbed seven titles in 2018, which include some big ones at the World Championships and the 2018 Asian Games.