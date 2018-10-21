Denmark Open 2018: Indonesia’s GM Tunjung crashes out; Gideon and Sukamuljo enter final

Indonesian shuttlers had mixed fortunes on Day 5 of the Denmark Open 2018 as the men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo entered the final while the brave run of rising women’s singles star Gregoria Mariska Tunjung came to an end.

Gideon and Sukamuljo will aim for their seventh title of a stunning season after getting the better of compatriots Mohamed Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-18, 24-22 in a tight semi-final that lasted 31 minutes. The final will see them go up against the fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda, who beat Rio Olympic bronze medallists Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis 21-17, 21-19.

The Asian Games champions Gideon and Sukamuljo recently had a temporary blip in form, suffering a semi-final defeat to Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong at the China Open last month. They have managed to recover from it in style this week, having won four matches without dropping a game.

Tunjung’s brilliant run ends

Reigning world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung’s brilliant run at this tournament came to an end on Saturday as she bowed out to former champion Saina Nehwal 11-21, 12-21. The youngster has been reported to have developed a back problem which the experienced Indian fully took advantage of.

As Tunjung kept overhitting the shots, Saina kept going for sharp crosscourt smashes to take the shuttle away from her opponent and deny her any chance. Tunjung finally conceded defeat in 30 minutes after notching up three good wins this week.

Nehwal, the 2012 champion, will take on the top seed and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who made short work of seventh-seeded He Bingjiao 21-14, 21-12.

Momota continues dominance

World champion Kento Momota continues with his stupendous form as he made it to his eighth final of the year on the BWF circuit. Momota came back from a 6-9 deficit in the first game to end the title defence of Kidambi Srikanth 21-16, 21-12. This was the World No. 1’s fourth win over the Indian this season.

Momota has looked pretty much invincible throughout the year, winning titles at five tournaments, which include the World Championships and the Asian Championships. The Japanese will hope to taste title glory once more on Sunday when he meets the fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen, who overcame Anders Antonsen 19-21, 21-11, 21-12.

Thai pair continue hot streak in Mixed Doubles

The women’s doubles final will be an all-Japanese affair as the top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota will meet the fifth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto. The former beat the third-seeded Indonesians Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu 21-13, 21-16 while the latter prevailed over the Korean combine of Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yong 21-12, 21-14.

In mixed doubles, the Thai pair of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai dropped a game but rebounded to secure a 21-16, 17-21, 21-16 win over Koreans Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung. Puavaranukroh and Taerattanachai have been giant-killers at this tournament and have accounted for the second seeds as well as the seventh seeds.

They will need some more of that confidence, for they next face the top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong. The Chinese pair needed to dig deep to stave off the challenge of the Indonesian third seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir 21-11, 19-21, 21-17.