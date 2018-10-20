Denmark Open 2018: Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung reaches semi-finals

Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung continued her fine form as she made it to the semi-finals of the Denmark Open 2018 in Odense, Denmark on Friday. The World No. 19 had to dig deep to get the better of the 23rd ranked Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 20-22, 21-19, 21-13 in 1 hour 4 minutes in the quarter-finals.

Tunjung needs to be at her very best if she wants to keep going as she meets the former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal in the last-four clash.

This is the third semi-final of the year on the BWF circuit for the Indonesian shuttler in what has been a highly consistent year. She also made it to the semi-finals of the Thailand Open before losing to eventual runner-up PV Sindhu in three games, besides winning the Finnish Open International Challenge title.

The other women’s semi-final will be contested between the top seed Tai Tzu Ying and the seventh seed He Bingjiao. The World No. 1 needed three games to prevail over sixth-seeded Chen Yufei 21-13, 12-21, 21-9 while Bingjiao had it easy in her 21-13, 21-16 win over Cai Yanyan.

Phetpradab falls to Momota

In men’s singles, world champion Kento Momota outplayed Khosit Phetpradab, ending the Thai’s brilliant run in the quarter-finals. The World No. 16 couldn’t pose much challenge to the second-seeded Momota and went down 13-21, 9-21. Phetpradab had earlier accounted for Brice Leverdez and NG Ka Long Angus on his way to the quarters.

Momota thus set up a semi-final battle with India’s Kidambi Srikanth, who had to work to see off his compatriot Sameer Verma 22-20, 19-21, 23-21.

The other semi-final will pit the fourth seed Chou Tien Chen against the rising Danish shuttler Anders Antonsen. Both of them were put to a stern test in their respective quarter-final matches. Chou had to overcome the stiff resistance of the sixth-seeded Son Wan Ho in a 17-21, 21-19, 21-15 win. Antonsen had it even harder as he barely eked out a 21-14, 13-21, 22-20 win over China’s Huang Yuxiang.

Indonesia rules in doubles

Indonesia had more delight on Friday after securing semi-final berths across all three categories in doubles. Men’s doubles top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo will now take on fellow countrymen Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan, guaranteeing the entry of an Indonesian pair in the final.

Gideon and Sukamuljo easily dominated their quarter-final, winning 21-17, 21-15 over Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi. Ahsan and Setiawan pulled off a 21-19, 25-23 victory over China’s Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong.

Japanese fourth seeds Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda will be seen in the other men’s doubles semi-final against Englishmen Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge, the Rio Olympic bronze medallists.

Indonesia’s women’s doubles third seeds Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu came back from a game down to edge compatriots Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani and Rizki Amelia Pradipta 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 in one hour and 20 minutes.

Polii and Rahayu will need this same fighting spirit in their next match for they face the top seeds Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota.

In the second semi-final, it will be a clash between the fifth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto, and the Korean combine of Kim Hye Jeong and Kong Hee Yeong.

Indonesia will seek glory in the mixed doubles section through the third seeds Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir, who take on the Chinese top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong. Ahmad and Natsir emerged 26-24, 21-10 winners over the fifth seeds Mathias Christiansen and Christinna Pedersen.

The mixed doubles category witnessed two big upsets as well on Friday. Unseeded Thai combine of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai knocked out the seventh seeds Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai 21-14, 21-11. Koreans Seo Seong Jae and Chae Yujung too put up a courageous display to edge the sixth seeds Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying 21-14, 17-21, 21-12.