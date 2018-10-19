Denmark Open 2018: Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon suffers shock exit

The 2018 Denmark Open continued to deliver shocks as title-holder Ratchanok Intanon crashed out of the competition. Elsewhere, Indonesian pairings continued their good form throughout the Doubles categories.

Defending champion Intanon crashes out

It was a bad day at the office for Thai shuttlers, as both Ratchanok Intanon and Busanan Ongbamrungpham crashed out.

Intanon, who was the defending champion of this particular competition suffered a shock defeat to China’s Cai Yanyan in the second round of the Denmark Open. Both the shuttlers competed in a closely fought battle, with Yanyan edging her higher-ranked opponent by a whisker (22-20, 22-20).

Elsewhere, Intanon’s compatriot, Busanan Ongbamrungpham also exited the competition early, after falling to top-seed Tai Tzu-Ying.

Nevertheless, there was to be joy after all for ASEAN shuttlers, as Indonesia’s GM Tunjung defeated home favourite Mia Blichfeldt in three games. Tunjung will now face either Denmark’s Kjaersfeldt or USA’s Beiwen in the quarterfinals.

Khosit Phetpradap reaches quarterfinal in Men’s Singles

The 2018 Denmark Open has been full of surprises so far, with seeded shuttlers crashing out, whilst the unseeded ones moving on.

Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradap, yet another unseeded shuttler, found himself in the quarterfinals after he beat Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long in straight games (21-12, 21-19). Phetpradap’s compatriot Avihingsanon can join him in the quarters later, if he manages to beat second seed Kento Momota.

Elsewhere, Indonesia’s Sugiarto and Christie both fell at the second hurdle, after suffering defeats against Son Wan Ho and Sameer Verma, respectively.

Indonesia continues Doubles dominance

Indonesian pairs have so far dominated the competition, with almost all present progressing to the latter rounds in the various categories so far. And the pairings continued their dominance on Day 3 of the Denmark Open.

First up were the top seeds in Men’s Doubles category- MF Gideon and KS Sukamuljo. The duo were up against Germany’s Seidel and Lamsfus, and got the better of them easily by beating them in straight games (21-17, 21-14).

Meanwhile in Women’s Doubles, two Indonesian pairings moved on to the quarterfinals. The pairs in question, Polii/Rahayu and Istarani/Pradipta will now go up against each other for a place in the Semis.

Elsewhere, the ASEAN Mixed Doubles pairings had a good day at the office as well, as four of the six present moved on to the next round.

The pairings who will now be contesting the quaterfinals in Mixed Doubles categories are- Ahmad/Natsir (Indonesia), Chan/Goh (Malaysia), Goh/Lai (Malaysia), and Puavaranukroh/Taerattanachai (Thailand).