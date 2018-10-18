Denmark Open 2018: Ratchanok Intanon begins title-defense with a win

There were a few surprises on Day 1 of the Denmark Open. The European stage of the BWF Super Series Premier saw some of the tournament favourites crash out early. Amongst the women, third-seed PV Sindhu was eliminated, while for men it was fifth-seed Chen Long who bit the dust. The surprises would continue on the second day of the tournament, with few other high-seeded shuttlers exiting the competition.

Intanon eases through to Round 2

The 2017 Denmark Open saw Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon crowed as the winner in the Women’s Singles category. The 23-year-old shuttler had won aplenty in the early years of her career, but her win in Odense established her as one of the very best.

Coming into this year’s competition, Intanon was given the fourth seed, behind Tai Tzu-Ying, Akane Yamaguchi, and PV Sindhu. However, experience at this level immediately made her one of the favourites to win the competition. And she indeed began her title defence with a win against Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour, whom she dispatched in straight games (21-10, 21-17).

Joining Intanon in round 2 is compatriot Busanan Ongbamrungphan after she beat China’s Gao by 21-17, 21-16. Elsewhere, there was yet another huge upset, as fifth-seed and current World Champion Carolina Marin crashed out. She was beaten in three games by home favourite, Mia Blichfeldt.

Third-seed Shi Yuqi crashes out early

Last night, it was the third-seeded Women’s Singles player PV Sindhu, who was sent packing in the first round. Tonight, it was her male counterpart who replicated the scenario.

Shi Yuqi was given an early shock by India’s Sameer Verma, who beat him in straight games (21-17, 21-18). It was a rather disappointing outing for Yuqi, who finished as runners-up in the World Championships and won the All England Open in 2018.

Sameer Verma will now face Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie in Round 2 after he dispatched Vincent Wong in three games (17-21, 21-18, 21-13). Christie’s countryman Tommy Sugiarto joins him in the second round after he got the better of England’s Rajiv Ouspeh (21-12, 21-19). Elsewhere, India’s Srikanth Kidambi and Japan’s Kento Momota both progressed to the next round as well.

Indonesian pairings dominate Day 2

One pairing who made sure not to slip on a banana peel this early in the competition was Indonesia’s Gideon and Sukamuljo. The two men have begun the competition as the top seeds and looked the part while finishing He and Tan in two games (21-19, 22-10).

It was a good day at the office for Indonesia in general, with the remaining two Men’s Doubles pairs of Ahsan/Setiawan and Angriawan/Hardianto joining their compatriots in the latter stages. Moreover, two of the Indonesian Women’s Doubles pairing secured easy wins as well. While third-seeded Polii and Rahayu beat Germany’s Efler and Herttrich, compatriots Istarani and Pradipta defeated Malaysia’s Chow and Lee.

There were four more pairs from Indonesia to account for in the Mixed Doubles category. Amazingly, three of the four progressed to the next round. First up were Faisal and Widjaja who defeated the French pair of Labar and Fontaine (21-11, 21-11). Following them, were Suwardi and Susanto, who got the better of China’s Zhang and Li (21-15, 21-15). Third-seeded Ahmad and Natsir followed suit to make it three wins out of three for Indonesia in Mixed Doubles.