Badminton legend Lee Chong Wei has promised to hold a press conference to provide an update on his health and future after his return to Malaysia recently following his two-month treatment in Taiwan for early stage nose cancer.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old came back to Subang, near Kuala Lumpur, after having been given the clearance by his medical team, as confirmed by the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). The three-time Olympic silver medallist did not meet any member of the media then, but had earlier sent a voice note message to a media organisation, asking them to allow him his privacy.

[Admin] Our latest update on Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei from @NorzaZakaria. We hear all your wishes and prayers, and on behalf of Datuk, thank you so much for the amazing support received worldwide. Let’s continue to respect Datuk and family’s privacy 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rM3U7ye2QG — Dato’ Lee Chong Wei (@LeeChongWei) October 6, 2018

Chong Wei also assured them that he will indeed meet the press after taking a few days of rest.

The proton therapy treatment, that Lee was undergoing, has reportedly worked well for the three-time World Championships silver medallist. It is understood that he is now well on his way to full recovery, which should delight his legion of fans.

The former World No. 1’s illness came like a bolt from the blue since he looked in pink of health in the first few months of the year. He captured the Commonwealth Games men’s singles gold medal for the fifth time in April at Glasgow and then followed it up with a record 12th Malaysian Open crown at home.

He even built an eight-match winning streak in July after reaching the Indonesia Open semi-finals, where he bowed out to the in-form Kento Momota.

At that time, Chong Wei looked a favourite for an Asian Games medal until it was reported that he was absent from practice for two weeks before the World Championships. BAM immediately withdrew his participation from the two premier events — the Worlds and the Asiad, citing respiratory disorder, sending the social media into a tizzy.

It was only in September that the Malaysian federation revealed the actual nature of Lee’s illness after rumours started circulating. Chong Wei soon received messages of support from his friends, colleagues from the badminton world as well as his fans.

Whatever Lee Chong Wei decides about his future should be respected and welcomed by all. He has been a guiding light for Malaysian badminton for years and he has nothing more to prove. At this point, his health is of paramount importance and even if he opts to hang up his racquet or take a sabbatical, it should, in no way, tarnish the legacy that the badminton star has built.