The Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Istora Senayan in Central Jakarta erupted as Indonesia opened its gold rush at the Asian Para Games 2018 through badminton on Sunday. The home crowd was treated to a joyous moment when Indonesia edged archrivals Malaysia 2-1 in the Men’s Team Standing (SL3-SU5) final.

The ‘Standing’ category in para badminton is divided into three sub-divisions — SL3 (players with impairment in one or both lower limbs), SL4 (players with the same impairment, but with better capability of running and walking than the SL3 athletes), and SU5 (players with impairment in upper limbs).

Indonesia simply dominated the team matches in this category with flawless 2-0 wins over each of Hong Kong and Thailand en route to the final clash with Malaysia. The latter effortlessly beat Vietnam 2-0 in the quarter-finals but faced some stiff resistance from Team India before notching up a 2-1 win over them in the semi-finals.

Even though Indonesia looked the better of the two teams going into the final, the resilient Malaysian team showed some spirited fightback in the summit clash.

Shuttler Setiawan Fredy started the final for Indonesia on a positive note by beating Malaysia’s Muhammad Norhilmie Mohd Zainudin 21-6, 21-12.

Team Malaysia fought back valiantly through its doubles pair of Cheah Liek Hou and Hairul Fozi Saaba, who prevailed over Indonesia’s Prawiranegara Hafizh Briliansyah and Susanto Hary 21-10, 21-17.

It was then left to the host country’s Anrimusthi Dheva to pull off a 21-6, 21-12 win over Malaysia’s higher-ranked Mohammad Faris Ahmad Azri and bring home the gold medal for his country.

The bronze medals went to Thailand and India, who had bowed out in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, the singles matches in the Standing category are already underway and will culminate into the medal events on October 13. This is the third edition of the Asian Para Games that started on October 6 and has 2,831 athletes from 43 nations vying for medals in 18 sports.