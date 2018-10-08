Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Tai Tzu Ying and Lee Zii Jia clinch titles

World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying delighted the home crowd as she was crowned the women’s singles champion at the Chinese Taipei Open 2018 in Taipei City on Sunday. On the men’s side, 20-year-old Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia capped his stunning show this week by winning the biggest title of his young career.

For Tai, it wasn’t easy as the top seed conceded the first game to the third-seeded Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt before rebounding for a 17-21, 21-10, 21-13 win in 47 minutes.

This was Tai’s seventh title of the season and her third at home after wins in 2012 and 2016. But this was a much-needed victory for the planet’s best player. She had been struggling since collecting the Asian Games gold in August and suffered early defeats at both the Japan Open and the China Open. The win, especially after having successfully come back from a game down, will set her up for a confident display at the upcoming European swing, beginning later this month.

First Super 300 title for Jia

If anybody still had doubts about Lee Zii Jia’s stamina and determination, then he quashed them all in style with his performance at the Chinese Taipei Open this week. Having battled for 80 minutes on the court with top seed Chou Tien Chen in the semi-finals, Jia dug deep to fight for another 63 minutes in the final before prevailing over the unseeded Riichi Takeshita 21-17, 16-21, 21-11.

The former World Junior Championships bronze medallist’s only win at the senior level prior to this tournament was at the Polish International — an International Series level event.

Having recovered from a lower back injury recently, he exceeded all expectations when he accounted for the top seed and the fourth seed this week on his way to the Chinese Taipei Open title. The win speaks volumes of the youngster’s courage and calmness under pressure and raises hopes of a good future for Malaysian men’s singles badminton when the great Lee Chong Wei retires.

Mixed doubles title for Indonesian pair

In men’s doubles, the top seeds Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin staved off a stiff resistance from the third seeds Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng in the first game before running away with the second for a 22-20, 21-9 win.

Women’s doubles fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida won an all-Japan contest with Ayane Kurihara and Naru Shinoya 21-10, 21-17 to grab the title.

The mixed doubles title went to Indonesia when the eighth seeds Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami beat Yang Po-Hsuan and Wu Ti Jung 21-15, 21-11.