Malaysian badminton has undoubtedly found its next star after Lee Chong Wei as 20-year-old Lee Zii Jia showed tremendous guts and resolve to upset the top seed and World No. 4 Chou Tien Chen in the semi-finals of the Chinese Taipei Open 2018 at Taipei City on Saturday. Jia needed to save a couple of match points before he could pull off a thrilling 17-21, 21-14, 24-22 win in 1 hour 20 minutes over his much-fancied rival at this Super 300 tournament.

The degree of difficulty in this task for Lee Zii Jia was very high. He faced the home favourite and two-time defending champion Tien Chen who hadn’t dropped a game en route to the semis. The 28-year-old was also brimming with confidence, having conquered the Korean Open just a week earlier.

Interestingly, it was right at this stage last year that the Malaysian youngster had lost to Tien Chen. Even then, the two were involved in a three-game duel, but this time Jia was able to reverse the result.

For Jia, this wasn’t easy. Having recovered from a back injury, playing and winning such a gruelling contest against one of the most in-form shuttlers speaks volumes of the rising star’s determination and conviction in his abilities.

On Sunday, Jia will aim for the biggest title of his fledgling career. So far his only glory had come at a lower-tier event — the Polish International last year.

Jia might very well even get to lay his hands on the trophy as he does not face any seeded player in the summit clash. Fifth seed Jan O Jorgensen too was wiped out from this tournament by Japanese giant-killer Riichi Takeshita in another marathon semi-final encounter.

The latter had already accounted for the second and the eighth seeds earlier. And he kept his spectacular run going when he managed to eke out a 21-17, 16-21, 26-24 win over the Dane.

Cheah bows out to Tai

World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying continues her mastery over Malaysia’s Soniia Cheah as she notched up a 21-16, 21-19 win over the 25-year-old in 37 minutes. The top seed will look to win her third title at her home tournament on Sunday when she meets the third seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, who prevailed over the fifth seed Yip Pui Yin 21-14, 21-19.

In men’s doubles, the top seeds Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin ended the challenge of the Thai fifth seeds Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit 21-16, 21-10. Up next for them are the third seeds Liao Min Chun and Su Ching Heng.

Twin upsets in women’s doubles

The women’s doubles section had surprising results as the top two seeds departed. Fourth seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida beat the top seeds Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata 21-15, 21-12. The second seeds Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao too were shocked 16-21, 19-21 by the unseeded combine of Ayane Kurihara and Naru Shinoya.

In mixed doubles, Yang Po-Hsuan and Wu Ti Jung knocked out the Malaysian third seeds Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei 12-21, 21-18, 21-12 to set up a final against eighth-seeded Indonesians Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami.