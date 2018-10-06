Chinese Taipei Open: Lee Zii Jia, Soniia Cheah advance

Malaysian shuttlers continue to impress at the Chinese Taipei Open 2018 as Lee Zii Jia and Soniia Cheah both made it to the semi-finals of the Super 300 tournament in Taipei City on Friday.

The 20-year-old Jia once again proved that he is one of the fastest rising talents from Malaysia. The former World Junior Championships bronze medalist did not let the gulf in age and experience come in his way as he needed just 28 minutes to beat India’s Ajay Jayaram 21-16, 21-9.

At 31 years, Jayaram has played at the highest level of the sport for much longer than his young opponent and has also been ranked as high as No. 13. He also returned from an injury break this year and has been building his form and confidence steadily.

However, it did not deter Jia who has been in impeccable form throughout the week. Up next for Jia is a semi-final meeting with the top seed Chou Tien Chen. The latter has come to this tournament on the back of a title-winning run at the Korea Open last week, and is keen to keep his winning streak going in front of his home crowd.

As Jia soared high on Friday, eighth-seed Chong Wei Feng was unable to replicate the former’s results. Feng was involved in a marathon encounter against Lin Yu Hsien a day earlier and it might have taken a toll on him physically as Japan’s Riichi Takeshita beat him quite handily, 21-15, 21-11.

Cheah wins; Fitriani bows out

Despite being ranked seven places lower, and facing a tough home crowd, Sonii Cheah remained calm as she beat fourth-seed Pai Yu Po 21-19, 21-18 in 47 minutes. The 25-year-old has not dropped a game in three matches in what has undoubtedly been a smooth campaign so far.

The degree of difficulty will increase for her as the top seed and World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying is up next. Cheah has had a tough time against the Chinese Taipei ace as she has lost all her four meetings to Tai, three of which came this year.

The other semi-final will feature third-seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt and fifth-seed Yip Pui Yin after the Dane staved off a late surge from the eighth seeded Fitriani Fitriani to notch up a 21-13, 22-20 win.

Top seeds ousted in mixed doubles

Men’s doubles fifth seeds Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit of Thailand advanced to the semi-finals courtesy of a 21-16, 14-21, 21-16 victory over Lee Sheng Mu and Yang Po-Hsuan. They now take on the top seeds Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin, who knocked out Malaysian sixth seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-13, 17-21, 21-16.

In the bottom half of the draw, there was a mini upset as the seventh seeds Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han held their nerves to eke out a tight 21-19, 17-21, 26-24 win over the second seeds Lee Jhe-Huei and Lee Yang.

In women’s doubles, the eighth seeded Indonesian pair of Agatha Imanuela and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti were outplayed 12-21, 6-21 by Japanese second seeds Naoko Fukuman and Kurumi Yonao, making it an all-Japanese affair in the semi-finals.

YONEX Chinese Taipei Open 2018

Indonesia had much better fortunes in mixed doubles as one pair is guaranteed to reach the final. Ronald Ronald and Annisa Saufika upset the seventh seeds Kohei Gondo and Ayane Kurihara 21-12, 21-19 to set up a clash with compatriots and eighth seeds Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa Islami. The latter reigned supreme over the duo of Po Li-Wei and Chang Ching Hui 21-17, 21-17.

Malaysian third seeds Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei edged the sixth seeds Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 17-21, 21-12, 23-21 in a marathon quarter-final. But the most eye-grabbing result in this category was the 17-21, 21-16, 21-19 upset of the top seeds Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin by the unseeded pair of Yang Po-Hsuan and Wu Ti Jung.