Chinese Taipei Open 2018: Malaysia’s Chong Wei Feng and Lee Zii Jia enter quarter-finals

Day 3 of the Chinese Taipei Open 2018 brought delight to Malaysian badminton as eighth seed Chong Wei Feng and rising star Lee Zii Jia both made it to the quarter-finals of this Super 300 tournament in Taipei City.

Feng, especially, had to toil hard on the court for his 66th ranked opponent, Lin Yu Hsien, simply refused to give up. In an absorbing second round contest, the eighth seeded Malaysian had to dig deep and come back from a game down to finally get the better of Hsien, 10-21, 26-24, 23-21 in 1 hour 18 minutes.

If tiredness does not creep in after playing such a marathon, Chong Wei Feng should keep going at this tournament as he next faces the unseeded Riichi Takeshita, who prevailed over India’s Sourabh Verma.

The second Malaysian to win in men’s singles was the 20-year-old Lee Zii Jia, whose stature is growing day by day. The former World Junior Championships bronze medallist had upset the fourth seed in the first round. And he picked up from exactly there as he needed just 34 minutes to knock out Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo 21-17, 21-8.

Jia will be tested in the quarter-finals for he faces the experienced Ajay Jayaram of India. However, considering the maturity he has shown at this event, it will be wiser not to count him out.

Cheah and Fitriani make smooth progress

Malaysia’s heroics were not limited to just the men’s singles. Seventh seed Soniia Cheah dazzled in her second round women’s singles match as she effortlessly beat Julie Dawall Jakobsen 21-10, 21-10. The path indeed gets tougher for the 25-year-old for she will be up against the fourth seed Pai Yu Po.

Po is one out of the four Chinese Taipei shuttlers to reach the last-eight stage of women’s singles. Homegrown players simply stole the show with the World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying leading the way. Sung Shuo Yun and Liang Ting Yu were the two others to join Tai and Po in the quarter-finals.

Indonesia’s eighth seeded Fitriani Fitriani too continues her untroubled journey at this tournament. The 19-year-old, who is already her country’s No. 2 player, blew away Crystal Pan 21-8, 21-16 to set up a meeting with the third seed Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt.

Upsets galore in men’s doubles

Unlike Day 2 of the competition, there were no upsets in women’s doubles. But the men’s doubles and the mixed doubles sections witnessed a few.

Thailand’s fifth seeds Bodin Isara-Maneepong Jongjit and Malaysia’s sixth seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik made it through to the final eight. But three Malaysian pairs ended on the losing side after putting up some gutsy fights.

Fourth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi went down 19-21, 20-22 to Lee Sheng Mu and Yang Po-Hsuan of Chinese Taipei. Eighth seeds Mohamad Arif Ab Latif Arif and Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn were knocked out 16-21, 21-16, 19-21 by Japan’s Keiichiro Matsui and Yoshinori Takeuchi.

The unseeded combine of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin fought valiantly only to suffer a 21-18, 18-21, 12-21 defeat to the top seeds Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin.

In mixed doubles, second seeds Lee Yang and Hsu Ya Ching were shown the door 21-14, 17-21, 23-25 by Po Li-Wei and Chang Ching Hui in an epic contest that lasted 1 hour 2 minutes.