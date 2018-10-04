Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia played with a lot of maturity to knock out the fourth seed Hsu Jen Hao from the Chinese Taipei Open 2018 as the first round action concluded at this Super 300 tournament in Taipei City on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Jia was put to a stern test by Taiwan star Hao, ranked 13 places above the Malaysian, but Jia managed to hold his nerves and emerge a 21-18, 22-20 winner in 58 minutes.

Ever since he won a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in 2016, he has been touted as one of the successors to the legendary Lee Chong Wei. Jia has since been steadily climbing up the charts with a few impressive performances at major tournaments, two of which came at the Thomas and Uber Cup this year, where he upset Sergey Sirant and Hans-Kristian Vittinghus.

RESULTS: Chinese Taipei Open 2018#MAS 🇲🇾 Lee Zii Jia sweep aside #TPE 🇹🇼 Jen Hao 21-18 22-20 on his way to the second round#BadmintonMalaysia#KebanggaanKita pic.twitter.com/FkhpMuOUAL — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) October 3, 2018

His tight win in the first round of the Chinese Taipei Open is just another example of the fact that he indeed has it in him to take Malaysian badminton forward. There is no doubt that, with a few more years of experience, he can be the guiding light for his country in men’s singles when Chong Wei hangs up his racquet.

Eighth seed Chong Wei Feng made it double delight for Malaysia when he staved off a stiff resistance from Vietnam’s Nguyen Tien Minh to notch up a 13-21, 21-17, 21-13 comeback victory.

Sixth-seeded Indonesian Ihsan Maulana Mustofa did not enjoy the same fortunes and went down fighting 15-21, 21-18, 12-21 to Hong Kong’s Chan Yin Chak. Firman Abdul Kholik and Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo both progressed into the second round, without much hassle.

Cheah dazzles in women’s singles



In women’s singles, Malaysia’s seventh seed Soniia Cheah lived up to her billing when she pulverized India’s Mugdha Agrey 21-11, 21-4. Indonesia’s eighth seed Fitriani Fitriani too had an effortless display and easily moved into Round 2 with a 21-10, 21-13 win over Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese Taipei.

While Dinar Dyah Ayustine succumbed to a three-game defeat to the fourth seed Pai Yu Po, Ruselli Hartawan ground out a gritty win over qualifier Tang Wan Yi.

Thailand’s Porntip Buranaprasertsuk, who was ranked as high as No. 8 in 2014, fell 14-21, 19-21 to Sung Shuo Yun.

Both the top seeds in singles — Tai Tzu Ying and Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei — smoothly advanced to the second round.

Quote dari Chou Tien Chen usai menangi #KoreaOpenSuper500 Sumber: BWF Facebook Thank you Tien Chen. All the best buat Chinese Taipei Open di rumah! pic.twitter.com/F6idKXEazd — Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) September 30, 2018

While there were no major upsets in men’s doubles and mixed doubles, the women’s doubles section witnessed a few unexpected results. Indonesian combine of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Ribka Sugiarto shut the door on the fifth seeds Lim Chiew Sien and Tan Sueh Jeou with a 21-19, 12-21, 21-16 win.

Third seeds Hsu Ya Ching and Wu Ti Jung too were knocked out by Hong Kong’s NG Wing Yung and Yeung Nga Ting 17-21, 22-20, 21-18. Japan’s Rira Kawashima and Saori Ozaki also put up a brave display to shock the seventh seeds Chen Hsiao Huan and Hu Ling Fang, 21-19, 21-14.

With the European swing about to begin next week, most of the top shuttlers of the world, apart from Tai Tzu Ying and Chou Tien Chen, have taken a break this week. This tournament has thus opened up grand opportunities for the talented middle-tier players to get a few wins and some precious points, that will help to boost their confidence.