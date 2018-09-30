Chen and Okuhara claim Seoul titles

Chou Tien Chen and Nozomi Okuhara won the men’s and women’s singles titles respectively at the VICTOR Korea Open on Sunday.

Fourth seed Chen was too good for Tommy Sugiarto, easing past him 21-13, 21-16 on the courts of the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul.

The Indonesia was still in the opening game at 12-10 down, but Chen rallied to win eight points in a row to take a game lead. The second game was much tighter, with Sugiarto remaining in touch throughout.

In the women’s singles final, Okuhara survived a second game comeback to defeat American Zhang Beiwen 21-10, 17-21, 21-16.

After swapping games, it was anyone’s match with Okuhara just 15-14 up in the final game. But the Japanese shuttler reeled off five points in a row to seal the victory.