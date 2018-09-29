Chen and Sugiarto through to final in Seoul

Chou Tien Chen will face Tommy Sugiarto in the men’s singles final of the VICTOR Korea Open on Sunday.

The fourth seed battled past Kenta Nishimoto in a thrilling match, winning 19-21, 21, 18, 21-14 on the courts of the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul on Saturday. Nishimoto was just three points away from winning in the second game, but Chen rallied to make a fantastic comeback.

In the other semi-final, Sugiarto outlasted fellow Indonesian Jonatan Christie 21-13, 22-20 to book place in the final.

Meanwhile, in the women’s draw, Nozomi Okuhara won the all-Japanese clash to reach Sunday when she knocked out top seed Akane Yamaguchi.

Okuhara battled back from a game down to triumph 16-21, 21-17, 21-14 to book a final four clash with Beiwen Zhang. Earlier in the day, the American defeated local hopeful Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 21-19.