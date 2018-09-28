Momota injured, Yamaguchi marches on

Men’s singles Kento Momota pulled out injured while women’s top seed Akane Yamaguchi reached the final four at the VICTOR Korea Open on Friday.

Sixth seed Kenta Nishimoto advanced to the semi-finals in the men’s draw after Momota withdrew due to injury at the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul.

There, he will face fourth seed Chou Tien Chen, who knocked out Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-11 earlier in the day.

The other semi-final features an all-Indonesian clash with Jonatan Christie taking on Tommy Sugiarto.

In the women’s singles, Yamaguchi was too good for Gao Fangjie, defeating her 21-11, 21-15. The Japan star will take on follow countryman Nozomi Okuhara in the final four.

In the other semi-final, American Beiwen Zhang faces local hopeful Sung Ji Hyung of South Korea.