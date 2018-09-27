Qualifiers stun Axelsen and Son in Seoul

Two of the top seeds crashed out of the Korean Open on Thursday, both going down to unheralded qualifiers.

Top seed Viktor Axelsen was the first major casualty of the day, as he suffered a surprise 27-25, 21-9 defeat to Chinese qualifier Zhao Junpeng.

But he would later be joined by third seed and home favourite Son Wan Ho, who suffered a shock loss at the hands of another qualifier, countryman Heo Kwang Hee.

Zhao moves on to face Indonesia’s Jonatan Cristie, while Heo set up a quarter-final appearance against eighth seed Tommy Sugiarto, also from Indonesia.

Seventh seed Anothony Ginting made it three Indonesians in the last eight after beating Wang Tzu Wei 21-18, 21-18. He moves on to face fourth seed Chou Tien Chen.

The last quarter-final is an all-Japanese affair between second seed Kento Momota and sixth seed Kenta Nishimoto.

The only major upset in the women’s draw on Thursday was second seed Ratchanok Intanon’s surprise 21-18, 21-17 defeat against Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour.

The remaining top seeds – Akane Yamaguchi, Nozomi Okuhara, Sung Ji Hyun and Saina Nehwal – all advanced safely to the last eight.