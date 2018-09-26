Top seeds through at Korea Open

There were no surprises in Seoul as all the top seed of the men’s and women’s singles draw made it through to the next round of the VICTOR Korea Open on Wednesday.

Top seed Viktor Axelsen advanced to the second round following his straightforward win over Hsu Jen Hao, needing 27 minutes to dismantle him 21-9, 21-12 on the courts of the SK Handball Stadium in Seoul.

Elsewhere, second seed Kento Momota defeated Chong Wei Feng 21-16, 21-17 while fourth seed Chou Tien Chen was too good for Indonesian star Ihsan Maulana Mustofa 21-18, 21-14.

In the women’s draw, top seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan needed three games to defeat Han Tue 21-16, 11-21, 21-15 in a thrilling match.

Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanon blitzed past Sayaka Sato 21-9, 21-9 while third seed Nozomi Okuhara needed just 22 minutes to put away Lee Chia Hsin 21-9, 21-8.