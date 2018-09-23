Ginting and Marin victorious in China

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting and Carolina Marin were the singles winners as the VICTOR China Open came to close on Sunday.



Ginting – who knocked out world number one Viktor Axelsen in the second round of the tournament – continued his superlative run in Jiangsu, defeating third seed Kento Momota 23-21, 21-19 at the Olympic Sports Centre.





Down 14-19 in the opening game, the Indonesian star rallied to tie things up at 21-all before taking the game away from Momota.



The Japanese shuttler was again up in the second game, but surrendered a 16-12 lead as Ginting showed great composure to stay in the contest and edge Momota for the victory.



In the women’s singles, Marin came from behind in both games to defeat fifth seed Chen Yufei 21-18, 21-13. The Spaniard gave a knockout blow in the second game when she won 12 consecutive points, leaving her opponent bewildered.