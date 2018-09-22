Momota upsets Yuqi, reaches China Open final

Third-seeded Kento Momota of Japan defeated China’s second seed Shi Yuqi to reach Sunday’s final of the VICTOR China Open taking place in Changzhou.

In a match that took 40 minutes, Momota always looked to have the edge going on to beat Yuqi 21-10 21-17 with a comfortable solid display.

In the men’s second semi-final, the unseeded Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia caused an upset when he battles for 68 minutes to defeat fifth seed, Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, 12-21 21-17 21-15, to set up a meeting with Momota in the final.

In women’s semi-final action, Fifth seed Chen Yufei of China caused an upset by outlasting second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-14 15-21 21-14 in a match lasting one hour.

Yufei will face the winner of the winner of the match between sixth-seeded Carolina Marin of Spain and eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in Sunday’s final.