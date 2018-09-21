Ginting claims another major scalp in Changzhou

Indonesian shuttler Anthony Ginting’s dream run in the China Open continued on Friday as he dispatched home favourite Chen Long in the quarter-finals.

Just one day after eliminating top seed Viktor Axelsen, Ginting’s good form continued as he beat two-time world champion Chen 18-21, 22-20, 21-16 following an epic one-hour-and-25-minute battle.

Ginting’s reward is a semi-final appearance against fifth seed Chou Tien Chen, who beat fourth seed Son Wan Ho 21-17, 21-14.

The second semi-final will see second seed Shi Yuqi take on third seed Kento Momota in a blockbuster clash.

Shi had too much firepower for Angus Ng Ka Long, winning 21-17, 21-15, while Momota thumped Srikanth Kidambi 21-9, 21-11.

In the women’s draw, second seed Akane Yamaguchi set up a semi-final meeting with fifth seed Chen Yufei.

Yamaguchi defeated He Bingjiao 21-19, 21-16, while Chen edged PV Sindhu 21-11, 11-21, 21-15.

Sixth seed Carolina Marin will take on eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara in the other semi-final.