Ginting stuns Axelsen in Changzhou

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia caused a big upset when defeating top-seeded Viktor Axelsen it the VICTOR China Open quarter-finals in Changzhou on Thursday.

The unseeded Ginting always seemed to have the edge over Denmark’s Axelsen beating him 21-18 21-17 in a match lasting 45 minutes.

In some other men’s singles results, second-seeded Shi Yuqi of China spent nearly an hour on court before getting past South Korea’s Lee Hyun Il 19-21 21-18 21-15.

Third seed Kento Momota of Japan hammered countryman Kenta Nishimoto 21-9 21-9, while South Korean third seed Son Wan Ho did enough to defeat Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-16 21-16.

In some women’s singles results, second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan battles for just under one hour to beat countryman Aya Ohori 18-21 21-14 21-17, while Indian third seed Pusarla Sindhu needed one hour and nine minutes to subdue Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-23 21-13 21-18.

Spain’s former world No.1 Carolina Marin defeated Sayaka Takahashi of Japan 21-16 14-21 21-9 and eighth-seeded Nozomi Okuhara Japan saw off Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-9 22-20 in a match lasting 42 minutes.