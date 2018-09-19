Yuqi through to China Open quarters

Second seed Shi Yuqi defeated Tommy Sugiarto to reach the quarter-finals of the VICTOR China Open taking place in Changzhou on Wednesday.

The hometown Yuqi needed 42 minutes to see off Sugiarto of Indonesia 23-21 21-13 and will be up against Korean Lee Hyun Il after he got past Denmark’s Anders Antonsen 18-21 21-19 21-18.

In some other men’s singles results, Japan’s third seed Kento Momota defeated Frenchman Brice Leverdez 21-14 21-12 in 35 minutes while seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth of India beat Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke 21-9 21-19.

In women’s singles, the unseeded Gao Fangjie of China caused a huge upset when she comfortably defeated top-seeded Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 21-17 21-16 in just 37 minutes.

Sixth seed Carolina Marin of Spain cruised to a 21-13 21-13 victory over Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt while eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan had few issues when defeating Canadian Michelle Li 21-12 21-13 in just 41 minutes.