Ginting too strong for Lin Dan in China

All-time badminton great Lin Dan has suffered another early exit at the China Open, going down in three games to Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting.

Lin, 34, is widely regarded as the greatest badminton player of all time, boasting two Olympic titles, five World championships, and six All England titles.

But his best days increasingly look to be behind him, and he ultimately could not get past Ginting in Changzhou on Tuesday, losing 22-24, 21-5, 21-19 to exit the tournament in the first round.

Ginting moves on to the second round, where he will take on top seed Viktor Axelsen, after he defeated Khosit Phetpradab 21-12, 21-15.

The remaining top seeds in action on Tuesday, all advanced safely as well, with Son Wan Ho (4), Chou Tien Chen (5) and Chen Long (6) all booking their places in the second round.

There were no major surprises on the opening day of the women’s competition , with Akane Yamaguchi (2), PV Sindhu (3), Chen Yufei (5) and He Bingjiao (7) all progressing to the next round.