Momota and Marin claim Japan titles

Kento Momota and Carolina Marin claimed the men’s and women’s singles titles at the YONEX Japan Open on Sunday.

Local hopeful Momota was superb in front of his home crowd at the Musashino Forest Sports Plaza in Tokyo, defeating rising Thai star Khosit Phetpradab 21-14, 21-11 with little trouble.

Momota has been brilliant all week, never dropping a game and defeating world number one Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals.

Phetpradab kept in touch with Momota in both games, but late rallies from the Japanese star sealed the deal in front of an appreciative crowd.

In the women’s singles final, Marin survived a second game comeback from Nozomi Okuhara to win 21-19, 17-21, 21-11 in a tight match.

Marin came back from 16-19 down to win the opening game, then Okuhara won six points in a row to force a decider. The Spaniard dominated the final game to add to her impressive trophy collection.