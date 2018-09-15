Momota downs Axelsen in Japan semis

Third-seeded Kento Momota of Japan caused a semi-final upset when defeating top seed Viktor Axelsen at the Japan Open in Tokyo on Saturday.

In a match lasting 55 minutes, Momota always had the upper hand over his Danish opponent, winning 21-18 21-11 and a spot in Sunday’s final.

Welcome to final japan open 2018 @momota_kento …. keep fighting, focus,calm,and never give up my idol we're support you…🙏🏸💪😘 pic.twitter.com/O9BpGBdFpT — Kento Momota 4ever (@nadinekanaan2) September 15, 2018

In the other men’s semi-final, Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab saw off South Korean Lee Dong Keun 21-12 21-16 in 55 minutes.

In women’s semi-final action, eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan thumped countryman Aya Ohori 21-12 21-12 in 47 minutes.

In the second women’s semi-final, sixth-seeded Carolina Marin of Spain got past fifth seed Chen Yufei of China 21-12 21-13 to book her place in the final against Okuhara.