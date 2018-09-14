Axelsen through, Yamaguchi bows out

Top seed Viktor Axelsen advanced while Akane Yamaguchi was knocked out of the YONEX Japan Open on Friday.

Axelsen, who is yet to drop a game in Japan, advanced to the semi-finals with another comfortable 21-17, 21-15 victory over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza in Tokyo.

The Indonesian was in the second game at 15-14, but a run of five points ended Ginting’s hopes.

World number one Axelsen will face third seed Kento Momota, who defeated Chinese star Lin Dan 21-8, 21-10.

Play Of The Day | DAIHATSU YONEX JAPAN OPEN 2018 QF #badminton #HSBCBWFbadminton pic.twitter.com/sSbJSxDkuO — BWF (@bwfmedia) 14 September 2018

Meanwhile, Khosit Phetpradab continued his superlative run in Tokyo, upsetting sixth seed Chen Long 21-19, 24-22 to book a semi-final against Lee Dong Keun of South Korea.

In the women’s draw, fifthseed Chen Yufei knocked out local hopeful Yamaguchi 21-13, 15-21, 21-15 in a pulsating affair. Elsewhere, Spanish star Carolina Marin defeated Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 21-19 and Nozomi Okuhara eased past Chen Xiaoxin 21-17, 21-16.