Lin Dan turns back the clock in Japan

Lin Dan showed he’s not a spent force by defeating fifth Chou Tien Chen in the second round of the Japan Open on Thursday.

The legendary Chinese shuttler produced a gritty, battling performance to come from behind and beat Chou 10-21, 21-15, 21-19 in Tokyo.

From looking down and out in the first game, the five-time World champion was able to turn his fortunes around to win the next two and set up a quarter-final clash with local favourite and third seed Kento Momota.

Lin has struggled with his form in 2018 and currently finds himself down in 14th place in the world rankings, leading some to suggest retirement might be on the horizon for the 34-year-old.

But with performances like this, Lin proves he still has what it takes to match the big guns of badminton.

Joining Chou on the sidelines was another big name in fourth seed Son Wan Ho, the South Korean suffering a surprise 17-21, 21-15, 22-20 defeat to unseeded countryman Lee Dong Keun.

The remaining top seeds, including World No 1 Viktor Axelsen, Srikanth Kidambi and Chen Long, all booked their places in the quarter-finals.

There were two big upsets in the women’s draw, starting with top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying, who suffered a rare early exit after going down 21-18, 21-14 to unseeded Chinese player Chen Xiaoxin.

Tai’s incredible consistency let her down on this occasion, and comes not long after a similar surprise defeat at the BWF World Championships in early August.

Third seed PV Sindhu was another unexpected loser on the day after she was beaten 21-18, 21-19 by Gao Fangjie.

The remaining top seeds had better luck, with Akane Yamaguchi, Ratchanok Intanon, Chen Yufei and Carolina Marin all advancing safely.