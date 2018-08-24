PV Sindhu now one of world’s highest-paid female athletes

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu’s success on the badminton court has turned her into one of the highest-earning athletes in the world.

Forbes’ most recent rundown of the world’s highest paid female athletes had a name at No 7 on the list that many people in the United States might not have recognised.

Sandwiched between tennis stars like Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza and Nascar driver Danica Patrick was badminton star Pusarla Venkata Sindhu – better known as PV Sindhu – a 23-year-old shuttler from India.

While Sindhu netted just $500,000 in prize money last year, she also earned a whopping $8m in sponsorships and endorsements.

Her combined earnings total of $8.5m was more than tennis World No 1 Simona Halep, who only earned $7.7m over the same period.

Everything changed for Sindhu when she became only the second Indian competitor, male or female, to win an Olympic badminton medal with a silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

That performance, which saw her beat the likes of Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei in the last 16, China’s second seed Wang Yihan in the quarter-finals and sixth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semi-finals, turned her into a household name in her home country.

And that star power translates into massive sponsorships and endorsement deals in sports-mad India.

Consider this: While more than 80% of Simona Halep’s earnings came from prize money, more than 90% of Sindhu’s earnings came from sponsors.

“Her soaring popularity has attracted the attention of so many companies,” said Tuhin Mishra, group managing director of Baseline Ventures, the company that represents Sindhu’s commercial interests.

“Even after achieving stupendous success, her humility and the value she brings to women power is remarkable.”

Companies on Sindhu’s sponsor roster include Bridgestone Tyres, Gatorade, pain reliever ointment Moov, online fashion store Myntra, Nokia, Panasonic, honey producer APIS Himalaya, herbal health drink firm Ojasvita and the Bank of Baroda. She is also a brand ambassador for both the Central Reserve Police Force and Vizag Steel.

Sindhu’s next target is the women’s singles competition at the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Seeded third for the event, another big performance will only further solidify her position as one of the most marketable female athletes in world sport.