Momota and Marin victorious at World Champs

Kento Momota and Carolina Marin were crowned the men’s and women’s singles champions respectively at the BWF World Championships on Sunday.

Momota upset third seed Yuqi Shi 21-11, 21-13 in Nanjing, China to record one of the biggest wins of his career.

The Japanese shuttler controlled the opening game and enjoyed an eight point run to close it out. It was more of the same in the second game, as Shit struggled to deal with Momota’s pace.

In the women’s final, seventh seed Carolina Marin was too good for Pusarla V.Sindhu, winning 21-19, 21-10.

The Indian star was in the driving seat early on in the opening game, leading 14-9. But a run ovf five points from Marin swuing the momentum as she took a one game lead. The Spaniard then went on to dominate the second game on her way victory.