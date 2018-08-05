I couldn’t play through the pain, reveals Liew Daren

Liew Daren has revealed an injury he suffered in the quarterfinals severely derailed his hopes of claiming an upset over Japan’s Kento Momota in the World Championships semifinals in Nanjing, China on Saturday.

Daren was outclassed 21-16, 21-5 by the rising Japanese star, who will face China’s Shi Yuqi in the final.

The Malaysian’s body language in the second game was one of defeat, and Daren said he was struggling to push past the pain barrier.

“In the second game, the injury started to bother me and I couldn’t push any further. I was probably playing at probably 80 to 90 % of my full level,” Daren told The Star.

“I knew my fitness would not last, so my plan was to attack in the first game, hoping to win it. Unfortunately, I didn’t manage to, though I tried my best.”

Despite his shortcomings in the last four, the world No. 39 will return home a hero.

No one gave him a sliver of chance of making it even past the first round, after he was pitted against Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie.

But the independent shuttler overcame all odds to make the last four, and returns as only the third Malaysian to earn a World Championships medal after Wong Choong Hann and Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

“Winning a World Championships medal after leaving the national team is something I have never thought of. I means a lot to me. I am very proud and happy.”

Overall, the national contingent will depart from China with plenty of encouragement ahead of the Asian Games which begins in less than two weeks.

Men’s doubles Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are showing a lot of promise after making the quarterfinals, while mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying also look like discovering their old form.

The only concern remains with senior men’d doubles pair Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong, who are still performing below the high standards they set not too long ago.