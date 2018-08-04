Shi beats Chen, reaches final

China’s Shi Yuqi will face sixth-seeded Kento Momota of Japan in the final of the BWF World Championships after both achieved comfortable semi-final victories in Nanjing, China on Saturday.

In his match lasting 44 minutes, third-seeded Shi always looked the more likely to win, as he got past eighth seed countryman Chen Long 21-11 21-17.

Finally😭😭😭 #worldchampionship2018 #teamchina A post shared by Shi Yuqi (@shi_yuqi__) on Aug 4, 2018 at 3:56am PDT

This was the second victory for Shi, over rival Chen, who leads their head-to-head meetings 4-2.

In the other men’s semi-final, Momota was way better than Malaysia’s Daren Liew thumping him, 21-16 21-5 in 37 minutes, which was a first-ever meeting between the two players.