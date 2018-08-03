Liew Daren one match from World Championship final

Malaysian men’s singles shuttler Liew Daren overcame an elbow and ankle injury to surge into the BWF World Championships semifinals after he overcame Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama 22-20, 21-23, 22-20.

The 72-minute triumph is probably one of Liew’s sweetest of his professional career, and perhaps one of his mightiest comebacks ever.

The 30-year-old started in fantastic fashion, working his opponent into deep pockets of the court to claim a 22-20 lead.

But the independent shuttler looked gone and out in the second game, after an ankle injury severely set him back despite being one point away from the win.

But despite limping and hobbling, the shuttler’s attacking prowress overcame his unforced errors in the rubber to win 22-20.

The men’s doubles combination of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik failed to reach the semis, after they fell 21-14, 24-222 to Chinese pair Li Junhui-Liu Yuchen.

The Malaysians, who were last minute inclusions, were almost on the verge of forcing a decider, but lacked the composure to force the issue.

It was the also the end for mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying, who fell 21-12, 11-21, 21-10 to Hong Kong’s Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet.

The Malaysians did well to level the tie after losing the opener, but found Tang’s overhead baseline smashes too hot to handle in the deciding game.

Goh had also fared poorly in the decider, committing many unforced errors in the front court to surrender after 57-minutes.