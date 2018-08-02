Lin Dan crashes out of World Championships

Badminton legend Lin Dan’s hopes of a sixth world title were dashed as he went down to Chinese countryman Shi Yuqi in the last 16 on Wednesday.

Lin is widely regarded as the best player of all time but he was well beaten by world No 3 Shi on the day, going down 21-15, 21-9 in Nanjing.

It was yet another defeat that suggests the legendary shuttler’s career may be drawing to a close.

The Chinese crowd were behind him all the way, but ultimately 22-year-old Shi – 12 years younger than Lin – proved too hot to handle.

Also through to the quarter-finals was top seed Viktor Axelsen, who narrowly defeated Angus Ng Ka Long 21-19, 21-18.

The remaining seeds all safely advanced to the last eight as well, including Chen Long, Chou Tien Chen and the in-form Kento Momota.

Malaysian hopeful Daren Liew also continued his impressive run with a 21-18, 21-18 win over Kidambi Srikanth.

The biggest upset of the day in the women’s draw was 10th seed Saina Nehwal’s 21-16, 21-19 victory over Thai fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon.

2009 ✅

2010 ✅

2011 ✅

2013 ✅

2014 ✅

2015 ✅

2017 ✅

2018 ✅@NSaina is the first woman to reach the Quarter-Finals of BWF World Championships for 8 consecutive times

8⃣🇮🇳👏#TOTALBADMINTON #TOTALBWFWC2018 pic.twitter.com/05wauwjUwm — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 2, 2018

Top seed and World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying booked her spot in the last eight by beating Zhang Beiwen 21-19, 21-14.

Other winners included Akane Yamaguchi, Chen Yufei, P.V. Sindhu and Carolina Marin.