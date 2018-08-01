Axelsen stays on track in China

Top-seeded Viktor Axelsen of Denmark cruised to the third round of the BWF World Championships taking place in Nanjing, China on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Axelsen had few issues when defeating China’s Huang Yuxiang 21-17, 21-8 in 48 minutes to set up a third-round meeting with 10th seed Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong on Thursday.

In some other men’s singles second round results, Eighth seed Chen Long of China needed 50 minutes to beat Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradab 21-16, 21-11.

Third-seeded Shi Yuqi of China breezed past England’s Rajiv Ouseph 21-18 21-9 while Indian fifth seed Kidambi Srikanth battled for over an hour to see off Spain’s Pablo Abian 21-15, 12-21, 21-14.

In a match lasting just 30 minutes, sixth seed Kento Momota of Japan thumped Austrian Luka Wraber 21-8, 21-10.

In some results from the women’s second round singles action, second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan was a comfortable 21-17, 21-10 winner over German Fabienne Deprez, while Indian third seed Pusarla V. Sindhu cruised past Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani 21-14, 21-9 in just 35 minutes.

Fifth-seeded Chen Yufei of China won a tight encounter with Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-17, 22-20 and eighth seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan spent 28 minutes on court to beat Canada’s Rachel Honderich 21-11, 21-9.