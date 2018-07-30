World Champs: Top seeds safely through in Nanjing

There were no major upsets on the opening day of the BWF World Championships at the Nanjing Youth Olympics Sports Park in China.

In the men’s draw, top seed Viktor Axelsen was in total control as he dispatched Portugal’s Duarte Nuno Anjo 21-8, 21-7 in just 26 minutes.

There was a similarly dominant showing from third seed Shi Yuqi, one of several home favourites in China this week.

The star shuttler dispatched Adam Mendrek 21-13, 21-11, although he was not entirely satisfied with his performance.

“I have not gotten fully accustomed to the arena and [I haven’t] given my best,” Shi said.

“The first match was not satisfactory. I must play better in future matches.”

Also victorious was ninth seed Lin Dan, and when asked about a potential match-up against his legendary countryman, Shi said: “I won’t think too much about that. Lin Dan is the standard bearer for Chinese badminton. I just need to keep calm and demonstrate the energy and passion of the young generation.”

Other winners on the day included another Chinese hopeful, eighth seed Chen Long, Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long and H.S. Prannoy of India.

The women’s draw also got under way on Monday, although none of the top seeds took to the courts.

Early winners included Malaysian teenager Goh Jin Wei, Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani and Thai challenger Busanan Ongbamrungphan.