Three pairs to shine in Lee Chong Wei’s absence at World Champs

The Malaysian contingent will not have a clear title shot at the upcoming World Championships (July 30 – August 5) and Asian Games badminton (August 19-28) after it was confirmed Datuk Lee Chong Wei pulled of both tournaments due to a respiratory related disorder.

Lee has flown the national flag time and again, and his absence will leave millions of Malaysians gutted. But having said that, the time has come for the rest to step up and show the country that we are not a one-man badminton nation.

Here are some shuttlers who could make an impact, or give the top guns a run for their money.

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai (Mixed Doubles)

On paper, this pair will go into the tournament as the most in-form shuttlers, having just clinched the recent Singapore Open title. The world number eight pair won their second title of the year, at the expense of the world’s top pairing in Tontowi Ahmad-Liliyana Natsir to become the first ever Malaysian winners in the event. Shevon-Goh have breathed hot and cold throughout their two-year partnership, but their unpredictability and on-court chemistry could be a lethal weapon should they turn up on the day. Beating the Indonesian maestros to win in Singapore is a mean feat, and the hope is that both shuttlers can carry that momentum to both the upcoming tournaments.

Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying (Mixed Doubles)

This partnership has taken a roller-coaster ride since both shuttlers were paired together almost a decade ago. After establishing themselves as a quality pair by reaching the world top three pairing, Goh suffered a serious knee injury which ruled her out for over a year, and Chan went on to seek camaraderie with other shuttlers. But none of it took off, and when Goh fully recovered, both shuttlers combined again and rediscovered their best form. In 2016, they reached the Olympics final and went on to make the All-England final a year later. This year, they have already reached four finals, winning two and losing two. If Chan-Goh can level up their game just a few decibels, that world championship and Asian Games could be within sight.

Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (Men’s Doubles)

On their day, this duo can be unplayable. Goh’s towering smashes from the baseline, combined with Tan’s front court deftness had taken them to within a point of the Olympic gold in 2016. But it has been some time since both men showed their true potential. After briefly splitting in 2017, the duo were reunited later that year to try and reignite their old flame. They have not quite rediscovered that form, but a grand stage like the world championships and Asian Games may be the inspiration they need to be fired up again. Their quality is still very much prevalent, but they just need to show up.

