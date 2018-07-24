Lee Chong Wei could miss World Championships, Asian Games

Malaysian badminton is preparing for the worst after news emerged Datuk Lee Chong Wei could miss the upcoming World Championships in Nanjing, China (July 30-August 5) after coming down with a sudden illness.

World number two Lee, who is gunning to clinch a maiden World Championships title, could also miss the Asian Games in August due to this sudden development.

“It is out of the ordinary. He has previously rested for a long period before. But from what I see, he does not want to be disturbed and just wants to rest. Let’s wait for the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) to make an announcement,” men’s singles coach Misbun Sidek told Stadium Astro.

If the news is true, it would be a severe setback for the Malaysian singles ace, who is targeting to win both the World Championships and Asian Games.

Lee has been missing from training for a week, and he is believed to be recuperating at home.

The 36-year-old’s chances of winning the world meet looks bright after he was handed a favourable draw, which sees him avoiding top guns like Lin Dan, Chen Long and Viktor Axelsen until the final.

The two-time Olympic silver medalist had also been in stellar form in recent months.

He won the Commonwealth Games gold medal in April, before clinching last month’s Malaysia Open for a record 12th time at the expense of Kento Momota.

Lee lost to the Japanese in the semifinals of the Indonesia Open a week later, but was expected to rest before preparing for Nanjing.

If Lee is ruled out, the mantle could rest on the likes of men’s doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong and mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying to try and go the distance.

Malaysia do have a good representation in this year’s World Championships.

Goh Jin Wei and Soniia Cheah will compete in the women’s singles, while Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi Aaron Chia- Soh Wooi Yik, along with Goh and Tan form the three men’s doubles pairings.

Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean and Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei will compete in the women’s doubles, while Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing and Chan-Goh prepare for battle in the mixed doubles.