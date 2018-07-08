Momota too strong for Axelsen

Japanese star Kento Momota pulled off a dominant win at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Sunday.

Momota, fresh from his semi-final win over Lee Chong Wei a day earlier, was simply too strong for the world number one, winning 14-21, 9-21 in just 37 minutes.

It was Momota’s second Indonesia Open title.

In the women’s singles, Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying claimed her second crown in a week with a 21-23, 21-15, 21-9 comeback win over China’s Chen Yufei.

The world number one added the Indonesia Open to last week’s win in Malaysia. It was her second Indonesia Open and fifth title of the year.

“I made a lot of mistakes in the game, so I’m not too satisfied,” said Tai after the win.

“But because after the first set I had full support from the crowd, it really helped me to win today’s game.”