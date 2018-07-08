Momota to meet Axelsen in final of Indonesian Open

Lee Chong Wei’s bid for a seventh Indonesia Open title is over after Kento Momota comprehensively beat him on Saturday in Jakarta.

Momota dashed the defending champion’s hopes of securing consecutive Indonesian Open titles with a 23-21, 21-12 victory.

The pair met just a week ago in the final of the Malaysian Open and on that occasion it was Chong Wei who took home the spoils.

However, seemingly fatigued after featuring in back-to-back tournaments, Chong Wei was not at the races on Saturday while his younger opponent seemed fresh and sharp.

Earlier in the day, Axelsen overcame China’s reigning All-England champion Shi Yuqi 18-21, 21-14, 21-11.

Sunday’s final promises to be an entertaining affair.

Both players are ranked in the world’s top ten – Axelsen is currently at the top of the men’s game while Momota occupies eighth.