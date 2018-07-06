LCW and Axelsen advance in Indonesia

Lee Chong Wei and top seed Viktor Axelsen advanced to the semi-finals of the BLIBLI Indonesia Open on Friday.

The Malaysian superstar was too good for Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand, winning 21-12, 22-20 on the courts of Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.

The victory earns Chong Wei a final four clash against the unseeded Kento Momota, who knocked out local star Tommy Sugiarto 21-11, 21-15 earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, world number one Axelsen breezed past Kento Tsuneyama of Japan 21-11, 21-10 to set up a semifinal with third seed Shi Yuqi. The Chinese native battled past H.S Prannoy 21-17, 21-18.

In the women’s draw, fifth seed Chen Yufei upset second seed Akane Yamaguchi 23-21, 21-8 while Sung Ji Hyun overcame Ratchanok Intanon 21-12, 21-12.