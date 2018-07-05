Axelsen cruises to Indonesia quarters

Top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark reached the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Thursday.

The Dane saw off India’s Sameer Verma 21-15 21-14 in just 39 minutes to set up a meeting with Japan’s Kanta Tsuneyama after he defeated Frenchman Brice Leverdez 24-22 21-13.

In some other men’s singles results, third seed Shi Yuqi of China beat Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-14 21-17, while eighth seed H.S Prannoy of India needed an hour on court to battle past Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei

21-23 21-15 21-13.

In some women’s singles action, top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei hammered Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt 21-15 21-8 and fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand needed an hour to defeat Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-11 17-21 21-14.

Fifth seed Chen Yufei of China saw off the challenge of India’s Saina Nehwal 21-18 21-15.