Vittinghus through in Indonesia

Unseeded Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus of Denmark reached the second round of the Indonesia Open when Korean second seed Son Wan Ho was forced to retire injured in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Vittinghus won after just six minutes of play when his opponent, Son, had to withdraw with the score 11-6 in favour of Vittinghus.

Easy win today as Son Wan Ho 🇰🇷 pulled out injured in the first game! Wish him a speedy recovery. Now relax and refocus for a tougher task tomorrow! #indonesiaopen pic.twitter.com/RzsEfdN8jn — HK Vittinghus (@hkvittinghus) July 4, 2018

In other men’s singles action, sixth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei beat Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent 21-17 21-11.

Anders Antonsen of Denmark got past Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-14 25-23.

In some women’s singles action, top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei battled past Japan’s Saena Kawakami

21-11 23-21 while Aya Ohori of Japan battled past Beiwen Zhang of the US 21-15 21-23 21-11 in 51 minutes.

China’s eighth seed He Bingjiao was too strong for Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi with a comfortable 21-19 21-13 victory.